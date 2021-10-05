© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is a Takeover & Purge—Biden Just Weaponized The FBI—He Aims To Federalize State Law Enforcement
Follow
1
Share
Report
220 views • October 05, 2021
John Norman: Public school needs to be boycotted by so many people that they essentially have no students. When 50% of a district refuses to send their kids to school it becomes very obvious. It also becomes a funding issue in most states. Every student has a dollar value. Take the students, take the 💰. Declare home school status. The amount of indoctrination damage done to a child in 12-14 years can literally last for a lifetime.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.