Marcionite Church 'Concerned' After Vatican Library Links It To St. Jerome Translations

According to archives released by the Vatican library, the original Greek source material used by St. Jerome to translate the apostle Paul's epistles into the Latin Vulgate Bible were obtained from the Marcionite Church in the 4th century. But it bears little resemblance to what's in your bible today. In this episode we journey back in the past to get the scoop on a still-evolving story of strange bedfellows, creative editing and a mysterious release from the Vatican library.
Vatican/Marcion Documents (original):
https://digi.vatlib.it/mss/detail/214664
Vatican/Marcion Documents (sorted and annotated):
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/vatican.html
Marcionite Church press release following Vatican library discovery:
https://www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bible-vindicated-after-vatican-release-shows-epistles-based-on-marcionite-scripture.html
St. Jerome and history of translations and 'creative interpretations':
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome
The First New Testament: Marcion’s Scriptural Canon by Jason D. BeDuhn:
https://muse.jhu.edu/article/553692/pdf
The Very First Bible (free ebook):
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/Ebook.html
FBN News Channel:
https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com
