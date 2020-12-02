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WATCH CNN's Zucker Busted By Project Veritas
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63 views • December 02, 2020
WATCH: CNN’s Zucker Busted By Project Veritas Saying President Trump Not Conceding is Like 9/11
CNN's Zucker equates @realDonaldTrump not conceding and letting the transition go through to what happened when America was attacked on 9/11/2001
”I would encourage folks to think about that 9-11 commission report and the lack of transition”
CNN's Zucker equates @realDonaldTrump not conceding and letting the transition go through to what happened when America was attacked on 9/11/2001
”I would encourage folks to think about that 9-11 commission report and the lack of transition”
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