From Fu Bao's Birth To Her Last Moment In Korea... l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
May 16, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
Fu Bao brought so much joy in all of our lives. But now, it's time to say good bye. From Fu Bao's birth to her last moment in Korea, watch it now
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLnAWUkUieA
