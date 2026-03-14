Detoxification and Longevity Pathways

Chris Shade, PhD: It's important that people recognize it's not just because toxins are bad. Toxins accelerate the rate of aging. In fact, they gave them a term now, gerontogens. They're generating your geront And for the Biohacker thing, we like to talk about telomeres and senescent cells, and stuff.

The toxins go in they create toxicological damage in the cell, which creates telomere attrition, which then stimulates mitochondrial dysfunction, which turns the cell into a senescent cell. And the senescent cells release more pro-inflammatory cytokines that recruit other cells in the senescence. And you can take your cell out of senescence by restoring the harmony inside the cell and Nrf2 upregulation will do that. Or you can kill the cell, senolytic. And a lot of the compounds that we use will do both of those things.

So first the cludiolen are snolytics, they’re Nrf2 upregulates, they’re Ampk activators, so that stimulates autophagy. The toxins drive you towards death, and the detox reverses those pathways. So it's not just we got to take the junk out. I mean, it's really working right on longevity pathways.





7/9/2024 - Detoxing for Longevity: Expert Tips & Strategies with Dr. Chris Shade | Ep 249 with

Nathalie Niddam: https://youtu.be/nmjcWkQoTYA?si=FvOrYuha6zTOdW20