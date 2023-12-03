No Covid-19 Jab Is Safe For Human Use. 'Long Covid' Is Due To The Covid Jab

MIRRORED from Alcyon Pleiades Recommended

November 13th, 2023

Dr Peter McCullough says that if the meeting to approve the Pfizer jab had been properly conducted, it would never have been approved, as they would have seen there is a 3- to 4-fold excess cardiovascular risk from Pfizer compared to the placebo. No Covid-19 jab is safe for human use. 70% of all those people suffering from Long Covid is due to the jab.