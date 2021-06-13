Edited Part 2 When Jesus Returns Will He Find Faith On The Earth

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Revelation 6:6 And I heard what seemed to be a voice from the midst of the four living creatures, saying, A quart of wheat for a denarius [a whole day’s wages], and three quarts of barley for a denarius; but do not harm the oil and the wine! Wheat Barley food. Denarius is a Silver Dime. Real Silver. A voice crying in the wilderness, make straight the pathways of the Lord. Do you know what that means? What Pathways? The old fashion way of doing everything without modern power: electricity gas, solar, etc. I didn't know what make straight the pathways meant until I wrote this yesterday. "Humble before God," "Humble, respectful, venerating, before your great Great Granddaddies. "They did everything right "WAY"
The healthiest ways. If you are humble, you are very grateful to God for such wonderful God fearing, very good moral, honest Grandparents who would only use gold and silver coins. Lived off their own land. Did you know their life was much much easier and much much less stressful and less fearful! Less dangerous!
Question of the Day. Jesus returns to the earth and he ask you: What did you do with the land he gave to you to provide for you and your family? Parable of the Talents. Did you turn it into useless green grass, make it perfect so it grew plush, with no weeds? Showing off what you can do. To the satisfaction of your self and other perfectionist.
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