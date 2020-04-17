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The WORLD, The FLESH, & The DEVIL Is All Related!
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18 views • April 17, 2020
To become a Christian is to be enlisted in a war, one that is fought on three main fronts. In this session, Rev. Voddie Baucham will remind us how the world, the flesh, and the devil work against the kingdom of God. He will explain why battle, struggle, and hardship should not surprise us as Christians.
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