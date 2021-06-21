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WHAT HAPPENS IF AMERICA, THE IDEA, IS LOST?
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315 views • June 21, 2021
THINK THE OLD SOVIET UNION, CHINA, CAMBODIA UNDER POL POT, CUBA...THE LIST GOES ON AND ON. WHAT IF WE NO LONGER HAVE THE MORAL AND SPIRITUAL STRENGTH TO PULL BACK. YOUR GOVERNMENT INDOCTRINATED GRAND CHILDREN MAY NOT EVEN KNOW WHAT YOU THREW AWAY. THOSE WHO DO KNOW WILL CURSE YOU!
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