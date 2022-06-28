Podcast 2, Logos and the Demiurge. (The Left Hand Path)

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A look into the difference between the Logos (Divine consciousness) and the Demiurge, together with an explanation as to what Archons are. Integral in understanding today's world of AI (Artificial intelligence) which could be better described as Archonic Intelligence. Taken from the book ‘The Left Hand Path’ by B R Taylor, 2019. Intro music : The New Order by Aaron Kenny, taken from Youtube audio library. music 1 : Yoga Style by Chris Haugen, taken from Youtube audio library. End music : Angelic Forest by Doug Maxwell, taken from Youtube audio library. Book link : www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path-B-Taylor/dp/1698646585 Website : www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com