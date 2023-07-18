Black Bear on Beehive Roof

Likely, never before seen footage of a black bear on the roof of a beehive. The Bee Fortress USA honey bee Defender Beehive, is bear-resistant. Even so, it has been replaced with a new version due to be made public in July 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.