Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former U.N. employee | The Next PHASE of the N.W.O | Clare Edwards
channel image
Spirit2all
284 Subscribers
269 views
Published Yesterday

Specific Targeting to produce - on going justifications of insane actions & tyranny, already planned for.

Ignorance is bliss . . . . . but only for a limited time . . . . . . .

Claire Edwards: What is the real 5G Agenda and why the frantic hurry to deploy it?

https://www.ourplanet.org/greenplanetfm/claire-edwards-what-is-the-real-5g-agenda-and-why-the-frantic-hurry-to-deploy-it

Coventry hospital in the UK - testing 5G for their ambulance service - and birds just dropped dead all around.

https://www.sott.net/article/424669-Three-NHS-workers-die-suddenly-while-working-for-same-toxic-ambulance-trust-Could-5G-be-related

Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket