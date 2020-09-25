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FALSE POSITIVES. Time to get our freedom back.
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94 views • September 25, 2020
Clive de Carle

Clive's website, with products available, is CENSORED by the uk government
I AM STILL EASY TO FIND
Links to my current websites both in the UK and USA have been removed from this page following requests by MHRA, a UK government department because of sale of VITAMIN C AND OTHER ESSENTIAL NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS ON MY ONLINE SHOP. My site with my contact details and shop is still easy to find.
I am so pleased that I have a unique name.
NOTE Magnesium may well also be the answer for many people too
All comments in this video are my own opinions and under article 19 of the human rights act I am free to express them. Legal advice is that I must state that you should always seek medical advice from your doctor. My statements and opinions expressed here and in this video cannot be construed as medical advice to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease in any way. I believe that you should always thoroughly research your health concerns in order to empower yourself.
PLEASE ADD MY VIDEOS TO Bitchute and lbry and other platforms like banned.videos in case youtube remove them.
.
Copyright. © Clive de Carle
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lovemaskmind controlcovid-19clive de carlefalse positiveshugsfreedom back
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy