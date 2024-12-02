BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kiev soldiers in private sector house in Kurakhovo caught by Russia
The footage from November 29 shows the Kiev soldiers deciding to hide in one of the private sector houses, apparently trying to avoid the encirclement by Russian troops, who are advancing day by day in the center of Kurakhovo. The group of three, unaware that their hideout is being secretly monitored by a drone of Russian soldiers from the 5th Brigade of the 51st Army of the Southern Military District. The drone broadcasts sound, sending a clear message to the fighters fighting for Zelensky, to lay down their arms and surrender immediately! As expected, they hasten to surrender unconditionally to the Russian soldiers, and the drone guides them to the positions of the Russian troops. “There is no point in fighting for Zelensky, it is better to surrender and stay alive,” they say, who will tell a long story at the end of the video, including one of the large groups of prisoners captured in other areas of Kurakhovo.

So far, the Russian Armed Forces have continued to liberate key Ukrainian strongholds during the offensive that continues west of the city. On November 30, soldiers of the 5th Brigade removed the Ukrainian flag and replaced it with a Russian one on a captured school building No. 5. This marked the success of their operation, which involved effective strategic planning, thus confusing Kiev which continued to try to hold on, while its soldiers, young and old, continued to surrender to the Russian troops.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiaukrainekurakhovo
