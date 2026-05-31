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Bob Moran: "The mass injecting of more than half the world's population with that drug[the Covid vaccine] is the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of our species."
The Telegraph fired him after he said this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Moran
Source @Rose-Not a Bot
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