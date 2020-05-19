© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLANDEMIC- Pandemia Planejada (Documentário) Dra. Judy Mikovits
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
3152 views • May 19, 2020
Judy Mikovits
Uma das cientistas mais talentosas de sua geração revela tudo que está por trás do Covid-19 e de todas as demais pandemias, dá nomes de quem está por trás de tudo e revela seus interesses! Estamos no fim, a agenda 2030 da Nova Ordem Mundial é real!
Vídeo muito forte...
Uma das cientistas mais talentosas de sua geração revela tudo que está por trás do Covid-19 e de todas as demais pandemias, dá nomes de quem está por trás de tudo e revela seus interesses! Estamos no fim, a agenda 2030 da Nova Ordem Mundial é real!
Vídeo muito forte...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.