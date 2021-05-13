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Was banned on YouTube Jeffrey limberg shows voting tally manipulation with the real Dominion tabulation machine
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132 views • May 13, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall provides the latest 2020 election news coming out of Arizona, with the ongoing audit unraveling questionable incidents. Routers and hard drives may have been accessed by ‘bad people’ to change the results of the presidential election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
Also, the team provides footage of real ballots being manipulated in real time, showing how it is possible.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/2020-rigged-election-what-are-democrats-hiding-in-maricopa-county
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/12/21)
Also, the team provides footage of real ballots being manipulated in real time, showing how it is possible.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/2020-rigged-election-what-are-democrats-hiding-in-maricopa-county
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (05/12/21)
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