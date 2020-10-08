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National Guard Put On Standby For The Coming Preplanned Chaos
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201 views • October 08, 2020
After a violent summer of looting, rioting, and protests, the national guard has been put on standby for the expected and perhaps preplanned incoming chaos.
2 Timothy 3:1
“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.”
King James Version (KJV)
2 Timothy 3:1
“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.”
King James Version (KJV)
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