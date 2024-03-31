Create New Account
Self Assembly Nanotechnology Live Blood Darkfield Microscopy: A Review in Images - Dr. Ana Mihalcea
In this episode I discuss the mechanism of self-assembly nanotechnology in live blood. This is a review in

images, and I discuss the patterns seen that are repeated and can be verifiably understood as

construction sites and presence of the technology in the blood.

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in

Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging

clinic dedicated to the reversal of all diseases. She is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light

Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”

(www.arthemasophiapublishing.com). She is also the founder of Tru Blu Medical, developer of Blue

Light Wellness wraps (www.trublumedical.com ). You can reach her website for research updates and

treatments at https://www.dranamihalcea.com/

Dr. Mihalcea writes Humanity United Now Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19

injectables, Long Covid, vax injury reversal, self-assembly nanotechnology and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/.

Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, therapeutic approaches including metal detoxification and

disabling self-assembly nanotechnology.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement

https://nationalarm.org/board/.

She is also an Advisor for https://www.targetedjustice.com/

Keywords
nanotechnologyself assemblymihalcea

