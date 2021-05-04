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The Man That Wants To Block The Sun, Inject You With Poison & Feed You Fake Meat...
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282 views • May 04, 2021
Bill Gates has announced that he and Melinda are calling it quits on their marriage. Yet, he still thinks he is the one that should block the Sun, poison you with injections, feed you fake lab meat and buy up farmland to keep people from producing their own food. What does the Bible say about such a man?
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-man-that-wants-to-block-the-sun-inject-you-with-poison-feed-you-fake-meat-cant-keep-his-own-family-together/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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