The Trial Of Jesus At Gabbatha-now the end begins.com
Rightly dividing the word
Published a month ago |

Did you know that recent archaeological expeditions in Jerusalem have actually found the exact spot where Jesus was put on trial at a place called the pavement in Greek, and Gabbatha in Hebrew? It's a fascinating video and you can see it here. Your King James Bible has a lot to say about not only the trial of Jesus, but also of a man called Simon of Cyrene, about whom much myth has been built up. Want to know the true story of what happened?

"When Pilate therefore heard that saying, he brought Jesus forth, and sat down in the judgment seat in a place that is called the Pavement, but in the Hebrew, Gabbatha." John 19:13 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take you outside the Temple and to a place on the other side called the Praetorium, here we will see Pontius Pilate sit in judgment of the One who made him. Here we are shown steps, what the Bible calls 'the Pavement', and the judgment seat of Pilate. When this sham trial is done, Jesus is ordered to carry His cross from Gabbatha to Golgotha, and here we are introduced to Simon of Cyrene. Roman Catholic myth says that Jesus 'drops His cross' in the home stretch, and Simon must pick it up and carry it for Him. Now, does that sound right to you? I didn't think so. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we journey back in time and become an eyewitness to the sham trial of Jesus of Nazareth!

biblejesusendtimes

