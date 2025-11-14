BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Cult of School | CULTWORLD Documentary | Part Two
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
221 followers
39 views • 20 hours ago

Have you ever questioned how the education system shapes our thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors? In Part Two of the CULTWORLD Documentary series, The Cult of School dives deep into the hidden mechanisms within schooling that resemble cult dynamics—rigid belief systems, unquestioned authority, and social conditioning from a young age. This eye-opening episode reveals how modern schooling can function as a powerful social institution that indoctrinates conformity and shapes identity, often without critical awareness. Featuring expert commentary, real-world examples, and insightful analysis, The Cult of School challenges viewers to rethink what education really means and how it influences society at large. Whether you’re a student, parent, educator, or simply curious about societal structures, this documentary will expand your understanding of the unseen influences embedded in education systems worldwide. Tell us in the comments: How has school influenced your thinking or worldview? Do you see cult-like patterns in education? This is the unedited version of CULTWORLD, featuring raw footage without background music or sound effects for an authentic viewing experience. Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976: This video contains copyrighted material, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We make such material available for purposes of criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. All rights and credit go directly to the rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended. #CultOfSchool #CULTWORLD #EducationSystem #CultDocumentary #SocialConditioning

Keywords
freedomschooleducationtruthschoolingcultworld
