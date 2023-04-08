In Moscow, the funeral of the military commander Vladlen Tatarsky began - he will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery

Hundreds of people came to say goodbye to him - close friends, fans. Vladlen will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.🌹 Wagner's, Yevgeny Prigozhin came to the funeral ceremony of farewell to Vladlen Tatarsky. ㅤVladlen Tatarsky was also a very popular journalist blogger. He was presented with a gift at the Patriot Cafe in St. Petersburg where he was speaking at. A few minutes later the figurine exploded. Many others severely wounded.

Also - Military observer Daniil Bezsonov spoke outside of the funeral today, about the military commander Vladlen Tatarsky, who died in the explosion. He said:

“He explained, first of all, that the guys came to the war, so that the war would not come to your cities, to stop the enemy here and now, and therefore became the target for the Kiev regime,” Bezsonov emphasized.

The expert is sure that the attack was planned by the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and carried out through third parties.