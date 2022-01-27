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Witches not only astral-molesting us but also abducting children from under bed's wormhole rape eat
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93 views • January 27, 2022
These astral-projecting witches reptilian hybrid demons in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and “thorn in the flesh” horcrux spirit feminist “gay mafia elites” are not only astral-molesting us real Christians and sucking on our penis and vigorously fingering our vagina, but they are also abducting 6 million little girls from wormhole portals under the bed to torture and lesbian rape and sacrifice and eat them, as shown in the video. All dumb pastors and religious Christian freak hordes need to warn the humans and mobilizing God’s spiritual army now, so that all their church donators will leave them, or ignore their molested brothers and sisters and eaten girls and condone it by their silence.
Real Christians and Satanists are not where you would expect them to be
The real Christians true Church of YHWH Jesus are in the Satanist temples and intelligence agencies and assassin groups and cult groups and witch’s covens and gangs and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) SRA (satanic ritual abuse) raped sodomized tortured trauma-based mind-controlled fragmented-mind elites’ sex slave God-haters and other groups, who get saved by hearing the preaching of the real Christians. They are the ones who will be raptured up to heaven before God judges his house and fake shepherds and fake apostate harlot Church with sword and famine and plague and demon armies. The devil creates extreme obvious cult and gay and prosperity churches to make the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes to look at them and say to themselves, “We are the real Christians, so we are alright.”
The Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid Satanist pedophile cannibal Illuminati NWO adrenochrome children’s blood harvesting industry “women’s equality” Jezebel goddess “love and light” Sananda Jesus “music” “food” “comedy sermon entertainment” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper Christian ministry business industry demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are in the Illuminati 501c3 churches where millions of religious Christian freak hordes are, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Wherever you see huge groups of them gathering in their churches and paying millions of dollars to, is where these pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and church members are eating human children.
Their New Age Wicca witch Satanists on these New Age websites and YouTube sites say that all the evil people are being removed, but if that is true, then why are all these Hollywood celebrities and Donald Trump and Katy Perry and George Soros and Draco Empire and “fake good aliens” fallen angels and Satan Lucifer still living comfortably here waiting for the real Christians to be raptured out so that they can exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie populace with sword and famine and plague and demon armies? Why are there millions and millions of reptilian hybrid Satanist witches and matriarchal rulers elites and world rulers cooking alive us real Christians every day with CIA microwave oven weapons, and breaking out femtobot nanite rashes on our bodies, and cutting off all our income, and astral molesting our penis and vagina while we sleep, if they are all supposed to be gone and the world is now under the devil’s “fake benevolent aliens” and alliance heroes’ control?
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Real Christians and Satanists are not where you would expect them to be
The real Christians true Church of YHWH Jesus are in the Satanist temples and intelligence agencies and assassin groups and cult groups and witch’s covens and gangs and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) SRA (satanic ritual abuse) raped sodomized tortured trauma-based mind-controlled fragmented-mind elites’ sex slave God-haters and other groups, who get saved by hearing the preaching of the real Christians. They are the ones who will be raptured up to heaven before God judges his house and fake shepherds and fake apostate harlot Church with sword and famine and plague and demon armies. The devil creates extreme obvious cult and gay and prosperity churches to make the “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian freak hordes to look at them and say to themselves, “We are the real Christians, so we are alright.”
The Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid Satanist pedophile cannibal Illuminati NWO adrenochrome children’s blood harvesting industry “women’s equality” Jezebel goddess “love and light” Sananda Jesus “music” “food” “comedy sermon entertainment” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” prepper Christian ministry business industry demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies are in the Illuminati 501c3 churches where millions of religious Christian freak hordes are, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels. Wherever you see huge groups of them gathering in their churches and paying millions of dollars to, is where these pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and church members are eating human children.
Their New Age Wicca witch Satanists on these New Age websites and YouTube sites say that all the evil people are being removed, but if that is true, then why are all these Hollywood celebrities and Donald Trump and Katy Perry and George Soros and Draco Empire and “fake good aliens” fallen angels and Satan Lucifer still living comfortably here waiting for the real Christians to be raptured out so that they can exterminate the human homo-sapiens specie populace with sword and famine and plague and demon armies? Why are there millions and millions of reptilian hybrid Satanist witches and matriarchal rulers elites and world rulers cooking alive us real Christians every day with CIA microwave oven weapons, and breaking out femtobot nanite rashes on our bodies, and cutting off all our income, and astral molesting our penis and vagina while we sleep, if they are all supposed to be gone and the world is now under the devil’s “fake benevolent aliens” and alliance heroes’ control?
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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