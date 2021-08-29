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“THE TRUCKIES ARE GOING TO SHUT DOWN THE COUNTRY”
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410 views • August 29, 2021
A group of truck drivers from Australia are planning a major protest against the country's strict coronavirus lockdown measures.
According to the Daily Mail,m the truckers have vowed to shut down the highways across Australia next week and urged people to stock up on food and other groceries.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree; https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjiZP3GPbD0J/
article; https://wspd.iheart.com/content/2021-08-26-australian-truckers-vow-to-shut-down-highways-to-protest-covid-lockdowns/
According to the Daily Mail,m the truckers have vowed to shut down the highways across Australia next week and urged people to stock up on food and other groceries.
The Highwire with Del Bigtree; https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjiZP3GPbD0J/
article; https://wspd.iheart.com/content/2021-08-26-australian-truckers-vow-to-shut-down-highways-to-protest-covid-lockdowns/
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