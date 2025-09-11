RFK Jr: WHO administered tetanus vaccines to secretly sterilize Kenyan women without consent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RFK Jr: "[The WHO]—with [Bill Gates'] influence, support, participation, administered a million vaccines to Kenyan women, designed to sterilise them without their knowledge and against their will, pretending it was a tetanus program... and they've admitted it."
"They spent 20 years studying the inclusion of [human gonadotrophic hormone] in tetanus vaccines as a way to sterilise women. Then they included [human gonadotrophic hormone] in a tetanus vaccine program that they gave to a million women, without telling them."