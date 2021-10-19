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What The Good People Of The USA Must Now Do To Save The Nation From Tyranny And Communism
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784 views • October 19, 2021
Watch this video to the very end please... then share it with everyone.
It's time to stop talking and to start doing something about the ever increasing destruction of our country. "We The People" have to take action now in each and every State of the Union to prevent the absolute destruction and the many many deaths of the people in our nation which will surely happen if all we do is talk and do nothing about the evils taking place which are occurring little by little with the erosion of all our freedoms by tyrannical mandates which are illegal and unconstitutional and completely stupid and insane but mostly evil in their intentions.
There are non violent ways to take actions against all the tyranny that is taking place in our country which are done by legal means for which every U.S. citizen can do. You do not need a lawyer or hardly spend any money to do it. You might only need to use some gas to drive to a location and a little bit of your time to help save our country from communism which is now encroaching every corner of our nation in the counties and the cities of every state of our nation.
The process is very simple but also very effective and any U.S. citizen can do it just as it is now being done very successfully in the new state of New California. Oh? You didn't know about the new state of New California? Yes, it is a new state in development and very well on the way to becoming the 51st state of the Union and the answer to all the tyranny going on in "old" California and which will also have a great impact on the rest of the nation and will help lead the nation away from a communistic take over which is now in process with the current leaderships in the federal government and in many of the 50 state governments, especially in "old" California and in many counties throughout the nation.
What can you do? It's called the affidavit and it's a legal claim made by you against those individuals in public office who took an oath to the U.S. Constitution who have failed to keep their oath and are violating their oath to the Constitution and to you as a citizen. Because they have failed and are still failing their oath and allowing tyranny to flow into your life and into the lives of all your neighbors by these public officials upholding illegal mandates by governors, mayors and health officials and other public officials or bureaucrats. None of them have the legal authority to mandate or to order for anything regarding your life and how you should live your life from mask wearing, social distancing and especially for taking a "vaccine" shot and violate your own body against your will. Oh, by the way, the "vaccine" will only help you into an early grave and to help them make a profit all at the same time.
They have no legal standing for any so called mandates and they have violated their oath to protect your rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Therefor they have become traitors for this and have committed treason and are still committing treasons all of which is a felony offense. Your affidavit is a claim to this fact and they legally have to answer your affidavit but most will not respond or answer which is very detrimental to them and they will pay a heavy price or they will simply resign which some have wisely done and this is what we actually want to happen. Otherwise they will be facing serious legal problems and jail and never be able to hold public office again. The affidavit process is what makes this happen and you can learn how to take action instead of just talking and hoping things will change for the better. You as a U.S. citizen and patriot must take action to make the changes needed for our country to be saved. To learn more and how you can fight the tyranny going on in your state check out the links below and tune in and listen to what New California is doing to combat tyranny.
Get involved and help save your country, see all below.
For Californians who's vote was stolen during the Gavin Newsom recall election. Email - [email protected] and give your name, phone number and email address.
Californians sign affidavit for California governor Gavin Newsom - https://bit.ly/myaffidavit
Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - https://www.twitch.tv/ncs51
Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - http://www.a21r.com
To listen & learn and/or to ask questions twice a week at 7pm PST or 10PM EST
New California Zoom meeting - https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting
Or by phone: Call 1-669-900-9128 US (San Jose, CA)
Meeting ID: 832 3195 0827
Mute your phone or press *6 to mute when you enter the system and wait to be added to the call and then please give your first name & state and county.
Learn more at - https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51
For affidavit info - https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/affidavts-declarations
.
It's time to stop talking and to start doing something about the ever increasing destruction of our country. "We The People" have to take action now in each and every State of the Union to prevent the absolute destruction and the many many deaths of the people in our nation which will surely happen if all we do is talk and do nothing about the evils taking place which are occurring little by little with the erosion of all our freedoms by tyrannical mandates which are illegal and unconstitutional and completely stupid and insane but mostly evil in their intentions.
There are non violent ways to take actions against all the tyranny that is taking place in our country which are done by legal means for which every U.S. citizen can do. You do not need a lawyer or hardly spend any money to do it. You might only need to use some gas to drive to a location and a little bit of your time to help save our country from communism which is now encroaching every corner of our nation in the counties and the cities of every state of our nation.
The process is very simple but also very effective and any U.S. citizen can do it just as it is now being done very successfully in the new state of New California. Oh? You didn't know about the new state of New California? Yes, it is a new state in development and very well on the way to becoming the 51st state of the Union and the answer to all the tyranny going on in "old" California and which will also have a great impact on the rest of the nation and will help lead the nation away from a communistic take over which is now in process with the current leaderships in the federal government and in many of the 50 state governments, especially in "old" California and in many counties throughout the nation.
What can you do? It's called the affidavit and it's a legal claim made by you against those individuals in public office who took an oath to the U.S. Constitution who have failed to keep their oath and are violating their oath to the Constitution and to you as a citizen. Because they have failed and are still failing their oath and allowing tyranny to flow into your life and into the lives of all your neighbors by these public officials upholding illegal mandates by governors, mayors and health officials and other public officials or bureaucrats. None of them have the legal authority to mandate or to order for anything regarding your life and how you should live your life from mask wearing, social distancing and especially for taking a "vaccine" shot and violate your own body against your will. Oh, by the way, the "vaccine" will only help you into an early grave and to help them make a profit all at the same time.
They have no legal standing for any so called mandates and they have violated their oath to protect your rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Therefor they have become traitors for this and have committed treason and are still committing treasons all of which is a felony offense. Your affidavit is a claim to this fact and they legally have to answer your affidavit but most will not respond or answer which is very detrimental to them and they will pay a heavy price or they will simply resign which some have wisely done and this is what we actually want to happen. Otherwise they will be facing serious legal problems and jail and never be able to hold public office again. The affidavit process is what makes this happen and you can learn how to take action instead of just talking and hoping things will change for the better. You as a U.S. citizen and patriot must take action to make the changes needed for our country to be saved. To learn more and how you can fight the tyranny going on in your state check out the links below and tune in and listen to what New California is doing to combat tyranny.
Get involved and help save your country, see all below.
For Californians who's vote was stolen during the Gavin Newsom recall election. Email - [email protected] and give your name, phone number and email address.
Californians sign affidavit for California governor Gavin Newsom - https://bit.ly/myaffidavit
Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - https://www.twitch.tv/ncs51
Watch replays or watch live at 6am PST - http://www.a21r.com
To listen & learn and/or to ask questions twice a week at 7pm PST or 10PM EST
New California Zoom meeting - https://bit.ly/ncszoommeeting
Or by phone: Call 1-669-900-9128 US (San Jose, CA)
Meeting ID: 832 3195 0827
Mute your phone or press *6 to mute when you enter the system and wait to be added to the call and then please give your first name & state and county.
Learn more at - https://bit.ly/newcalifornia51
For affidavit info - https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/affidavts-declarations
.
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