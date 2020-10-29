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FULL, DIRECT, & IMMEDIATE CONFIRMATION From The Lord For The Last Call Message For The First Fruits That He Just Had Us Share!! "New Assignments"!!! Hallelujah!!
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149 views • October 29, 2020
OUR VIDEO WE JUST DID BEFORE THIS ONE THAT THIS MESSAGE TOTALLY CONFIRMED:
"LAST CALL...Message For The First Fruits...It's Time To Let Go & Step Into Our Assignments & Who We Are NOW In Our Savior Jesus Christ!"
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae27672-5c7f-457b-ae8b-a8be82dc4c77
New Assignments, Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/new-assignments-victoria-ang/
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MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
"LAST CALL...Message For The First Fruits...It's Time To Let Go & Step Into Our Assignments & Who We Are NOW In Our Savior Jesus Christ!"
https://www.brighteon.com/7ae27672-5c7f-457b-ae8b-a8be82dc4c77
New Assignments, Victoria Ang
https://444prophecynews.com/new-assignments-victoria-ang/
____________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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