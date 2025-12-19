© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Different Kind Of Thinkers
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, ideas, direction, AI Voice/Music
Being a different, kind of thinker, is a blessing, and a curse
Sometimes, its for the best, other times, it's for the worst
On one hand, you see problems, and are compelled to find solutions
On the other hand, people will fear you, and your uncanny, intuitions
Chorus
God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world
Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before
The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....
We all have, a role, in today's society
Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently
Verse
If normal, was never challenged, things would always, stay the same
No inventions, would ever be created, No improvements, ever made
Humans, would never advance, No art would, ever be created
No new songs, would ever be sung, Thank God, for the innovative.
Chorus
God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world
Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before
The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....
We all have, a role, in today's society
Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently
Bridge
For all those who hear their inner voice, and work hard to pay attention
Even through great pushback from the normal population
Chorus
God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world
Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before
The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....
We all have, a role, in today's society
Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently
God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world
Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before
The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....
We all have, a role, in today's society
Thank God, for the gift,
of those who, think differently..