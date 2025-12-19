Different Kind Of Thinkers

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, ideas, direction, AI Voice/Music







Being a different, kind of thinker, is a blessing, and a curse



Sometimes, its for the best, other times, it's for the worst



On one hand, you see problems, and are compelled to find solutions



On the other hand, people will fear you, and your uncanny, intuitions







Chorus



God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world



Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before



The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....

The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....



We all have, a role, in today's society



Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently





Verse



If normal, was never challenged, things would always, stay the same



No inventions, would ever be created, No improvements, ever made



Humans, would never advance, No art would, ever be created



No new songs, would ever be sung, Thank God, for the innovative.







Chorus



God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world



Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before



The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....

The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....



We all have, a role, in today's society



Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently







Bridge

For all those who hear their inner voice, and work hard to pay attention

Even through great pushback from the normal population





Chorus



God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world



Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before



The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....

The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....



We all have, a role, in today's society



Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently







God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world



Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before



The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....

The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....



We all have, a role, in today's society



Thank God, for the gift,



of those who, think differently..



