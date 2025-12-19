BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Different Kind Of Thinkers
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
25 views • 1 day ago

Different Kind Of Thinkers
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, ideas, direction, AI Voice/Music



Being a different, kind of thinker, is a blessing, and a curse

Sometimes, its for the best, other times, it's for the worst

On one hand, you see problems, and are compelled to find solutions

On the other hand, people will fear you, and your uncanny, intuitions



Chorus

God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world

Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before

The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....

We all have, a role, in today's society

Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently


Verse

If normal, was never challenged, things would always, stay the same

No inventions, would ever be created, No improvements, ever made

Humans, would never advance, No art would, ever be created

No new songs, would ever be sung, Thank God, for the innovative.



Chorus

God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world

Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before

The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....

We all have, a role, in today's society

Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently



Bridge
For all those who hear their inner voice, and work hard to pay attention
Even through great pushback from the normal population


Chorus

God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world

Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before

The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....

We all have, a role, in today's society

Thank God, for the gift, of those who, think differently



God bless, the different, kind of thinkers, in this world

Who think, new things, that haven't been thought before

The innovators, poets, inventors, and musicians....
The artists, writers, scientists and physicians....

We all have, a role, in today's society

Thank God, for the gift, 

of those who, think differently..

