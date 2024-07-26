RT News July 26, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 26, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Scores of foreign fighters are killed in a Russian strike on a mercenary camp in Kharkov, according to Russia's MOD - as Moscow urges Kiev to get around the negotiating table following Vladimir Putin's June peace proposal. Demonstrators pour rivers of fake blood in Washington DC in protest to the Israeli prime minister’s visit to the US. With the 2024 Summer Olympics set to officially kick off this Friday, Palestinian supporters are outraged over Israel's full participation in the event. We hear exclusively from a senior amateur boxing figure on the political nature of the Games.