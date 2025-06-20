Screw Teflon!! Stainless vs Cast Iron Pans!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍳 Still using Teflon? We need to talk.
Today I’m testing cast iron vs. stainless steel so you can cook like a pro — without the toxic coating 😬
Which pan is more nonstick? Which cooks more evenly? Which one wins the lazy breakfast showdown? Let’s find out!
👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your Refrigerator Eliminator™ 🚫🧊
I only cook with two kinds of pans:
🪨 Cast iron (heavy but dependable)
✨ 5-ply stainless steel (fancy and fast) I’m using Cutco but here’s something similar
Here’s what I tested — same burner, same oil, same time:
🥞 Pancakes
🍳 Fried eggs
🍞 Stovetop toast with my sourdough
📊 The results:
Stainless steel: heats up FAST, but uneven — leaves hot spots
Cast iron: takes longer to heat, but cooks perfectly even 🧡
Both: nonstick if you preheat and oil like a boss 😎
Teflon: not even invited to the party ✌️
Bonus tip: Cast iron absorbs oil and adds flavor. Stainless keeps things crisp.
You really can’t go wrong as long as you ditch the chemicals and cook smart.
👉 Want more real kitchen tests, shelf-stable meals, and gear that actually works?
Visit LoadedPotato.org for recipes, meal plans, grocery calculators, and everything you need to ditch your fridge and still eat amazing food 🛒🍳🥔
----------------------------------------------------------------
Follow me here! 🥳
YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato
Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato
TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato
--------------------------------------------------------------
#CastIronVsStainless #HealthyCookware #DitchTeflon #NonstickAlternatives #StainlessSteelSkillet #CastIronCooking #SimpleKitchenTools #KitchenHacks #PanTest #TeflonFree #EggHack #PancakeTest #ToastChallenge #FridgeFreeCooking #LazyMomCooking #CookwareComparison #EvenCooking #PantryCooking #StovetopCooking #BreakfastExperiments #LoadedPotatoOrg #PrepperKitchen #ShelfStableMeals #NoFridgeNeeded #EmergencyCooking #BudgetFriendlyGear #PantryStaples #KitchenWithoutFridge #SurvivalCooking #FridgeFreeFood