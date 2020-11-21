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Comment Trump va détruire l'état profond et La vérité sur QAnon - Hillary Clinton et Obama seront jugés et condamnés pour Trahison devant des tribunaux militaires - Sous-titre en Français
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46 views • November 21, 2020
Vidéo publiée sur Real News
Conférence de Jerome CORSI
L'explication sur l'engagement de Trump en politique ... Le plan ....Trust the PLAN
Conférence de Jerome CORSI
L'explication sur l'engagement de Trump en politique ... Le plan ....Trust the PLAN
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