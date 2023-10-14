Create New Account
P.1 I NEEDED A SHOWER after speaking with POLLING BOOTH MANAGER at THE VOICE REFERENDUM polling station MVI_5363
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b1514930-9afb-4f31-86d1-bb6586a0d191

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/771df6ab-223a-4876-b25c-53f45517827b

I voted late in the day at my local polling booth in the referendum on The Voice. I engaged the polling booth manager on a couple of issues, and felt like I needed to take a shower afterwards. DISCLAIMER: Any negative assessments I have made towards individuals and organisations may be incorrect or unwarranted. These are my opinions and comprehensions only.

freedomcurrent eventspoliticsgenocidehuman rightsthe voicereferendumfamily valuesvote nonuremberg coderight to workrod culletonaustralian federation partyaustraliaonegraham hoodsaving australiaparliamentary improvement

