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EU to be 'Sheriff' of BitCoin & Digital Currencies
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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50 views • January 03, 2022
Will Bitcoin remain unregulated? The European Union does not think it should be and it released a paper titled “Proposal for EU Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets.” Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, earlier endorsed EU regulation of crypto and digital currencies. A Belgian declared that the EU was the "new Sheriff in town" to deal with the "wild west" of Bitcoin, blockchain, and other cryptocurrencies. The European Union now also has the European Public Prosecutor's Office in operation, mainly to deal with financial matters? Will the Europeans end up controlling buying and selling associated with 666 in Revelation 13:16-18? Is Europe taking preliminary steps to do so now? Dr. Thiel address these issues.

An article of related interest is available titled "From Belgium: Cryptocurrency will still be the ‘Wild West of Finance’; but now there will be a new Sheriff in town. And that Sheriff, is the European Union." URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/from-belgium-cryptocurrency-will-still-be-the-wild-west-of-finance-but-now-there-will-be-a-new-sheriff-in-town-and-that-sheriff-is-the-european-union/
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bitcoincryptoeuropedigital
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