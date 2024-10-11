Weather Modification Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is HAARP On Steroids: Massive Weather Machine In Antarctica
* Whistleblower Eric J. Hecker worked at the South Pole station.
* He reveals how they use direct energy to control storms and earthquakes.
Redacted News (10 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5i8lgj-this-is-haarp-on-steroids-whistleblower-reveals-massive-weather-machine-at-.html