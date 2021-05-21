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Bluetooth Connect XXX & Walmart Zombie Analysis
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882 views • May 21, 2021
Links: Walmart Zombie: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LeWjiT...
BlueTooth Connect: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPG2_tkl...
PLEASE... This is an enormous amount of work and my paypal has less than $100 in it and I have responsibilities and things to prepare for. I do not like asking in videos for support. Do you think Father would approve of you supporting this work? Do you not think you will be blessed for doing it? Daniel
7 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might.. just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
https://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbefo...
2. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
3. "Don't like Patreon?" I set up a method with paypal that will automatically once a month make a predetermined donation amount sent directly to me with no fees taken out. *Note: The Paypal account will say "East Coast Picker " on it, that is me also"
Here are the support level options:
Support Level 1 - $25mo: https://py.pl/rr8ny
Support Level 2 - $50mo: https://py.pl/289c8F
Support Level 3 - $100mo: https://py.pl/1olY6d
4. #OperationRadiation T-Store: https://teespring.com/stores/operatio... ( I am adding more designs )
5. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and I will get a small (and I do mean small) commission. I actually spend a lot of time researching items that I have placed in the store to give you ideas just like I am looking for. You should find it useful. My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
6. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
7. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569
Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
GET SOCIAL WITH ME ON:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforea...
https://twitter.com/LOGICB4AUTHORIT
https://www.instagram.com/logicbefore...
https://www.pinterest.com/logicbefore...
MY WEBSITES: (Under RE-Construction)
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
Shared from and subscribe to:
Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos
BlueTooth Connect: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPG2_tkl...
PLEASE... This is an enormous amount of work and my paypal has less than $100 in it and I have responsibilities and things to prepare for. I do not like asking in videos for support. Do you think Father would approve of you supporting this work? Do you not think you will be blessed for doing it? Daniel
7 ways to support Daniel's work: (Understand, I offer multiple different ways including ways that do not even cost you a dime so that I might.. just might be able to provide for my self monthly and may even be able to prepare for the days coming that I can see.)
1. A direct tip or donation via: https://www.paypal.me/logicbeforeauth...
https://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbefo...
2. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAu...
3. "Don't like Patreon?" I set up a method with paypal that will automatically once a month make a predetermined donation amount sent directly to me with no fees taken out. *Note: The Paypal account will say "East Coast Picker " on it, that is me also"
Here are the support level options:
Support Level 1 - $25mo: https://py.pl/rr8ny
Support Level 2 - $50mo: https://py.pl/289c8F
Support Level 3 - $100mo: https://py.pl/1olY6d
4. #OperationRadiation T-Store: https://teespring.com/stores/operatio... ( I am adding more designs )
5. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and I will get a small (and I do mean small) commission. I actually spend a lot of time researching items that I have placed in the store to give you ideas just like I am looking for. You should find it useful. My Amazon Store Link: www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
6. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
7. MAIL:
Daniel Alexander Cannon
PO Box 5
Loris SC
29569
Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started.
Daniel Alexander Cannon
EMAIL ME: [email protected]
GET SOCIAL WITH ME ON:
https://www.facebook.com/logicbeforea...
https://twitter.com/LOGICB4AUTHORIT
https://www.instagram.com/logicbefore...
https://www.pinterest.com/logicbefore...
MY WEBSITES: (Under RE-Construction)
https://www.logicbeforeauthority.org
Shared from and subscribe to:
Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos
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