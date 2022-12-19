How to Identify Counter Disclosure Assets Interview with Dan Willis

Michael Salla





Dec 17, 2022

The Deep State has conducted psychological warfare operations using embedded assets in the mainstram media, scientific community, etc., to deceive and mislead the general public on the UFO/extraterrestrial issues since the early 1950s. In this Exopolitics Today interview, Dan Willis who served with the US Navy, worked with a major television network, and spoke at the 2001 Disclosure Project Press Conference, discusses the main elements of the psychological warfare conducted against the general public.





He and Dr. Michael Salla discuss the historical pillars of psychological warfare operations and how compromised assets have been used to hide the truth. Dan finally presents his 20 pointers for identifying potential counter disclosure assets.





Dan Willis paper "Counter Disclosure Assets: How to identify them?" is available at: https://thewebmatrix.net/disclosure/counterdisclosure.html









