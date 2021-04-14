THE INVISIBLE WAR, EXPERIMENTAL JABS WITH 5-G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION

The connection between 5-G and CV-19 is not a conspiracy theory, it’s actually a matter of fact; and society is going to face this formidable enemy in the very near future.. In this video former UK British Military and weaponized microwave warfare expert Barry Trower blows the lid on this technology being used by global governments as a stealth weapon on the general public and now they are about to unleash weaponized 5-G upon the world and claim that the cause is either a virus or a bio weapon..This is what we are all going to face very soon and the most shocking part is that our children will be the most vulnerable targets in this hideous assault.Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen