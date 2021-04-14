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THE INVISIBLE WAR, EXPERIMENTAL JABS WITH 5-G ELECTRONIC ACTIVATION
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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183 views • April 14, 2021
The connection between 5-G and CV-19 is not a conspiracy theory, it’s actually a matter of fact; and society is going to face this formidable enemy in the very near future.. In this video former UK British Military and weaponized microwave warfare expert Barry Trower blows the lid on this technology being used by global governments as a stealth weapon on the general public and now they are about to unleash weaponized 5-G upon the world and claim that the cause is either a virus or a bio weapon..

This is what we are all going to face very soon and the most shocking part is that our children will be the most vulnerable targets in this hideous assault.

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https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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