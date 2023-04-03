Steve Hilton: The Anti-America Alliance is growing as our foreign influence is collapsing under Biden.

Steve Hilton: The Anti-America alliance is growing as US's foreign influence is collapsing under Biden.
Fox News host Steve Hilton lays out the Biden administration's 'seismic' and 'disastrous' foreign policy in the Middle East as China cozies up to more countries on 'The Next Revolution.'
https://youtu.be/Oge-7jY7AcA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.