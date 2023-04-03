Create New Account
Steve Hilton: The Anti-America Alliance is growing as our foreign influence is collapsing under Biden.
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Steve Hilton: The Anti-America alliance is growing as US's foreign influence is collapsing under Biden. 

Fox News host Steve Hilton lays out the Biden administration's 'seismic' and 'disastrous' foreign policy in the Middle East as China cozies up to more countries on 'The Next Revolution.'

https://youtu.be/Oge-7jY7AcA


Keywords
steve hiltonpetrodollarbricsbiden regimeforeign influence collapse

