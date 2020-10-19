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#7 Nationwide Bans on Firearms - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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22 views • October 19, 2020
25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election - #7 Nationwide Bans on Firearms
Kamala Harris has already promised that she will use executive order powers to ban all AR-15s “in the first 100 days” of her presidency. This would instantly turn tens of millions of Americans into criminal felons if they don’t agree to turn in all their guns. If Americans comply, they will be completely disarmed while facing extreme government tyranny — exactly the scenario that Democrats want to achieve before they initiate the mass genocide against Christians and conservatives they have planned.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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Kamala Harris has already promised that she will use executive order powers to ban all AR-15s “in the first 100 days” of her presidency. This would instantly turn tens of millions of Americans into criminal felons if they don’t agree to turn in all their guns. If Americans comply, they will be completely disarmed while facing extreme government tyranny — exactly the scenario that Democrats want to achieve before they initiate the mass genocide against Christians and conservatives they have planned.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#ban #firearms #confiscation #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
Like Share Subscribe Watch https://youtu.be/HLt5dshrOm0
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