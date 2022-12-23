"Black Nobility, Pharaohs Bloodline" with Jessica Knock, Dr Stephen Pidgeon & Fmr 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett

Jessica Kicks off the program with an video segment from "Rise," about "The Pharaoh Golden Parade" in Cairo Egypt in 2021.

Here you see how this world WAS always ruled by the Pharaohs. They KEPT all in captivity.

The world is still ruled by Pharaoh's, they still keep the world in captivity ..... Nothing has changed.

There are still 13 pharaonic bloodlines. They are called "Black Nobility," and these are the monarchs of Europe.

These are the Pharaoh bloodlines. They simply, no longer call themselves Pharaohs. The simply changed the name, hanging on their office door which now reads: King, Queen, Prince.... Nothing has changed.

The Pharaohs have always been in power, serving RA, isis, Tammuz, Nimrod & Horus where the list goes on. These are all simply names for Ha-satan. This is what it says in the book of Daniel that the 10 Kings give their power and authority over to the beast.

Watch how in this video the kings, the elite sitting in the crowds worship those Pharaohs, including the statue of Nimrod whilst the temple prostitute perform their rituals. Nothing is hidden, its all in plan sight.

Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and 2nd Fmr. 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett America's downfall and destruction.

