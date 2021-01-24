MEDICAL FACT - 3 MINUTES NO AIR - WE AS HUMANS WILL DIE



CO - CARBON MONOXIDE Death within 1-3 Minutes NASA Satellite Records 2000-2017



CO - CARBON MONOXIDE

Oderless - Colorless

Death within 1-3 Minutes



NASA Satellite Records 2000-2017 CO around the planet Earth



It's not Carbon Dioxide CO2 that is Lethal



It's CARBON Monoxide - CO



Plants and all vegetation require CO2 in order to produce O2 - Oxygen



so that we may survive on this Planet called EARTH



You Are being Lied to by the MSM and Governments - So what's New ?



70-85% of ALL DEATHS in a FIRE are Due to SMOKE INHALATION



There are an Average of 1 Million Fires in the USA Every Year.



According to the CDC - US Center for Disease Control they have published exactly How Much CO ( Carbon Monoxide ) is Too Much.

These levels should be referenced to the effects on healthy people.

Health effects can vary significantly based on age, sex, weight, and overall state of health.



PPM = parts per million molecules of air



12,000 PPM - Death within 1 – 3 minutes – Realize that it is only .012% concentration at this level

1600 PPM - Nausea within 20 minutes, death within 1 hour

800 PPM - Nausea and convulsions – death within 2 hours

400 PPM - Frontal headaches 1-2 hours life threatening within 3 hours

50 PPM - Maximum level for continuous exposure in an 8 hour workday according to US FEDERAL LAW

10–35 PPM - Marginal Small children, elderly, and those suffering respiratory or heart problems

9 PPM - The concentration often found on busy city streets

1 – 9 PPM - Any increase of CO from outside warrants further investigation but may not be an immediate health risk



Carbon monoxide (CO) is the major toxin responsible for most fire-related fatalities.

It's often called "the silent killer" because it's odorless, colorless, and incredibly deadly.

CO is present in virtually all fires, and is lethal in concentrations as low as 0.5% (500 PPM)

and incapacitating in even lower concentrations.



Protect yourself from Toxic Smoke WWW.ASE-SAFETY.COM



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