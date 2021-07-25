© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID Antibodies: Friend or Foe?
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • July 25, 2021
I describe an important side effect of prior SARS/MERS vaccines, one that is theoretically applicable to the SARS CoV-2 vaccines, and that can be highly toxic and lethal. That is, "antibody-dependent enhancement." Yeah, that's a mouthful, but I try to explain it in terms that are quite easy to understand. Be sure and let me know if you're still puzzled or need more information. Happy viewing, Doc.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.