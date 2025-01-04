Occupation Forces Demolish a House in Al-Walaja

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces demolished a house in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem, owned by Nisreen Khaled Abu Rizk, with an area of 60 square metres and five people living in it.
For the second time in six months, the occupation forces demolished a house belonging to Abu Rizk family in Al-Walaja village, northwest of Bethlehem.
Interview: Nisreen Abu Rizk
Interview: Ahmed Amarneh's father
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 02/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video