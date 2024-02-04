Create New Account
Be Humble and Refresh Yourself
Blessed To Teach
Published 19 hours ago

Jan 18, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: Humble yourself by spending time with me and putting me as your first priority, understanding that the priorities of the world are not as important as time with me. Pray to me and seek my face by studying my word and worshipping me. Worship together. #PraiseandWorship #StayHumble #prioritizegod

https://i.mtr.cool/ubzesypsln

deep stateqanongreat awakening

