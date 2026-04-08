We ARE The ALIENS.. The LOCALS Are the Demons and the HOST BODY IS THEIR SNARE For INVERTING ANGELS!

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/zBTkgpAjfbE?si=UIFWsr8ESLq6nQ2n
Quotation from original video description….”Beloved, I exhort you as ALIENS and sojourners, to abstain from fleshly desires, which war against the soul, Beloved, I urge you as sojourners and EXILES to abstain from the passions of the flesh, which wage war against your soul. As CLEAR As It Can Get with A Model to Help EASILY UNDERSTAND"
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i