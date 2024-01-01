Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 1, 2024

Episode 2184 - What is Hoeflation? Has Feminism destroyed the USA? This segment is a reality check! Is happiness an obtainable long term goal? Some Drugs will cause miss carriage. More toxic pseudo vaccines in the pipeline. Current heart issues are probably linked to the shot. Fourth turning in 2024. More info to be released on Epstein’s flight logs. Plus much much more! High energy controversial show today!
