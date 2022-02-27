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Make music, not war
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10 views • February 27, 2022
1. Eric Clapton - I Shot The Sheriff [Crossroads 2010] (Official Live Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APWhx97QvxE
2. Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond 1990 Live Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk0V_GGa2XM
3. The Commitments Mustang Sally HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_25Hpf3EOyU
4. Purple Haze (Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival) (Digital Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJunCsrhJjg
5. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing (Alchemy Live)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Pa9x9fZBtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APWhx97QvxE
2. Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond 1990 Live Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk0V_GGa2XM
3. The Commitments Mustang Sally HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_25Hpf3EOyU
4. Purple Haze (Live at the Atlanta Pop Festival) (Digital Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJunCsrhJjg
5. Dire Straits - Sultans Of Swing (Alchemy Live)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Pa9x9fZBtY
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