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https://gnews.org/post/p1qap65f3
09/20/2022 OAN: More People Dying This Year Due To Irregular Heartbeat. And if you were expecting those numbers to match up to COVID deaths for people ages 30 to 50. Let’s say males that age, they don’t.Something else is killing these folks