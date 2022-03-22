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Get Biblical Understanding #130 - TRUTH
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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30 views • March 22, 2022
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GALATIANS 2:14 But when I saw that they walked not uprightly according to the truth of the gospel, I said unto Peter before them all, If thou, being a Jew, livest after the manner of Gentiles, and not as do the Jews, why compellest thou the Gentiles to live as do the Jews?

GALATIANS 3:1 O foolish Galatians, who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?

GALATIANS 4:16 Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?

GALATIANS 5:7-9 Ye did run well; who did hinder you that ye should not obey the truth? This persuasion cometh not of him that calleth you. A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump.

EPHESIANS 4:15 But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:

EPHESIANS 4:20-21 But ye have not so learned Christ; If so be that ye have heard him, and have been taught by him, as the truth is in Jesus:

EPHESIANS 4:25 Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.

EPHESIANS 5:8-9 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
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